A security analyst, Emmanuel Kotin has taken a swipe at the government saying it is impossible for it to absolve itself from the frequent reports of security personnel soliciting bribes from drivers.

He averred that security services such as the Ghana Police Service needs to be adequately resourced so as to enable them to effectively perform their law enforcement duties, lack of which will result in the reports of bribe solicitations.

His comments come on the back of the interdiction of two female police officers of the Asokwa Command in the Ashanti Region who were captured in a viral video taking bribes from a truck driver.

In an interaction with Citi News, Mr. Kotin stated that there is much to the regular allegations of bribery against the Police Service if one wants to look at the situation from a resourcing point of view which has been plaguing the Service for years.

Mr. Kotin alleged that something which should have been basic as fuel to ran Service cars is lacking across many police stations in the country, which he says is a great threat to effective policing.

“The main challenge is that the police are not adequately resourced. More often than not, even fuel for their patrol vehicles is often a problem, especially for the deprived regions.”

He further alleged that there is what seems much of a grand scheme out of necessity for police officers to take bribes to be apportioned across commands to keep the service running.

“More often than not, the monies they take from drivers are accumulated and taken to the various stations and a portion is sent to the regional command, and another portion is sent to the national command where they budget to buy fuel for their cars with it.”

The two female officers; Inspector Martha Ackah and Sergeant Felicia Ocran were captured on tape whining about how inadequate the GH¢5 bribe a truck driver was offering them for which they were subsequently interdicted for unprofessional conduct.