In line with the Government’s directive to link all SIM cards to National Identification Card (Ghana Card), all SIM cards that are not fully registered on the AirtelTigo network as of 30th November 2022, will be blocked from accessing all services.

In effect, all partially registered SIM cards i.e, customers who have successfully linked their SIM cards to their Ghana Card but have not done biometric capture will be blocked from making & receiving calls, accessing the internet & mobile money services, sending & receiving SMS, amongst others.

About 1.5 million AirtelTigo subscribers who have completed their first step of registration but are yet to complete their final step of biometric capture will consequently get blocked from 1st December.

Making the announcement, Leo Skarlatos, Chief Executive Officer at AirtelTigo remarked, “we encourage all subscribers who, for one reason or the other, have not been able to fully register to do so quickly andrestore their services and phone numbers. We would like to thank all AirtelTigo subscribers who have fully registered their SIM cards and are enjoying our services.”

This exercise is in compliance with the NCA’s directive to all telecommunication companies to register all subscribers with their Ghana cards.