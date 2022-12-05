Pressure group, Arise Ghana has announced its decision to embark on a nationwide protest tomorrow Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

The group is protesting the economic hardships in the country.

The group says the protest will continue until Parliament finalizes the motion of censure against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and concludes the debate on the 2023 budget.

Speaking to Citi News, a leading member of the group, Bernard Mornah said the protest will start at 8:00 am and end at 2 pm.

“We are embarking on picketing around Parliament and around the yet-to-be-constructed National Cathedral. We have informed the police about it. So, as for tomorrow, it has been agreed that nothing will stop us because of the cordial discussions with the police.”

The group had intended to picket from November 15 to 17, 2022 at the Revolution Square right opposite the Jubilee House, but the Ghana Police Service sought an injunction on the event on the basis that the venue poses a national security threat.

The Police argued that per the National Security and the Police Security Intelligence assessment, there were reasonable grounds that converging at the Revolution Square, will endanger public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons.

But a High Court has ruled in favour of the police and asked the group to instead picket at the Independence Square.