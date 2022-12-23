The Transport Ministry has introduced a visa-on-arrival policy for passengers travelling to Ghana during the Christmas period.

The move is in line with the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative in order to attract more foreigners.

This means individuals coming to Ghana are not mandated to acquire a visa before arriving in the country.

The visas could be handed over to them upon arrival and the policy takes effect between December 22, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

The Ministry in a communiqué to all airlines said this follows consultations with the Foreign Affairs, Interior and Tourism Ministries, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

“Approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval”.

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers traveling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding”, the communiqué continued.

The ‘Beyond the Return’ Initiative, which is a 10-year plan, designed to build on the momentum of the ‘Year of Return’ is also a follow-up to the Year of Return project which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first recorded enslaved Africans in Virginia in 1619.

It’s under the theme ‘A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)’ and is built on seven pillars aimed at showcasing the country’s investment potential and consolidating its diaspora engagement programmes.

The initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the Diaspora, a large number of whom have since travelled to and/or relocated to Ghana since 2019.