Award-winning artiste, Akwaboah has asked patrons of this year’s biggest end-of-year party dubbed “The Citiuation“ to prepare to be blown away with an unforgettable experience.

Scheduled for December 24 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, The Citiuation, exclusively organised by Citi TV/Citi FM, has a number of artistes billed for the night.

They are award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, Abiana, hiplife group, Praye.

The party will also have an amazing live band performance from the Nkyinkyim band.

One of the main artists billed for the night, Akwaboah, is urging patrons to expect a mega show as he promises to appear with his full band and as many as 6 backup singers to treat patrons to all his classics.

According to the singer, he is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for the special occasion.

“I am bringing my full band, including my 6 backup singers, to perform all of your favourite Akwaboah classics,” he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday.

Citi FM’s DJ Mingle will also be behind the turntables to play some of the world’s greatest jams for revellers.

Patrons will also be served different packages of food and drinks at their tables.

There are 4 packages on offer. Platinum tables go for a cool GH¢9,500 (accommodates 8 people), Diamond tables for GH¢7000 (accommodates 8 people), Gold tables for GH¢5000 (accommodates 6 people) and the Silver package is GH¢4000 (accommodates 6 people).

To book your tables and for further inquiries, call 0205973973 or 0558973973.

‘The Citiuation Outdoor Party’ is sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Ceres, Doritos, Lay’s, and Logistics Movers. It is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and Ghana Weekend.

It is also a part of the Beyond the Return championed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.