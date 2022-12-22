Investment firm, Databank has announced that effective Thursday, December 22, its offices will be shut down with staff allowed to work remotely due to increased abuse and attacks.

In a statement, the company said it has been hit hard by the current macroeconomic challenges and the recently announced debt exchange programme making it difficult for the company to have access to liquidity to meet the demands of customers.

“We are hopeful that once the Debt Exchange Programme has been concluded (expected settlement date: January 5, 2023), we will be able to access the necessary funds to once again pay withdrawal requests. We are totally reliant on the Government of Ghana to pay us, so we can in turn pay clients,” parts of the statement read.

According to Databank, due to its inability to meet withdrawal demands, some clients have resorted to verbal abuse, threats and physical attacks on its staff hence the need for staff to start working remotely.

“Many of our clients have tried to be patient with us as we wait for the Government to provide liquidity. For this, we are extremely grateful. However, there are several clients who have felt the need to abuse our staff physically and verbally, and also threaten their lives as well as their families. As such, we have no choice but to move to a work-from-home option.

“While our offices will be physically closed, we will continue to serve you and process transactions remotely, and all our digital channels will remain open just as we did during Covid. However, we cannot endanger the lives of staff by opening the office without any available liquidity.”

Read the full statement below