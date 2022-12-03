A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has panned the government’s expenditure cuts announced in the 2023 budget by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in a bid to save the economy.

Mr Ofori-Atta in his presentation of the 2023 budget to Parliament announced among others, cuts in fuel coupons by 50 percent, a reduction in foreign travel by government officials and no purchase of 4-wheel drives for government officials.

But Mr Kpebu who has on several occasions called for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta told host of the Big Issue, Selorm Adonoo on Saturday, December 3, that these measures are merely recycled broken promises.

“These things are a recycle of the same old broken promises. When he came, he said there was a moratorium on the purchase of V8 and this same suggestion that the ministers should not travel in V8 was also agreed…so he [Akufo-Addo] made these broken promises and bought hundreds of V8 and now six years down the line, he is saying people should not travel in V8 for certain purposes.”

The outspoken legal practitioner said President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated enough incompetence in dealing with the current economic crisis and the only solution to the country’s problems is for the president to resign.

“For me, the only thing that will heal this nation is the trio, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta exiting office, that is the only thing. Then it will bring a new euphoria, it will bring new positive energy because now the energy is toxic.”