Gold Coast Lounge, a 2019 Ghanaian film, is now available on popular global video streaming platform, Netflix.

Gold Coast Lounge is an African film noir, written and directed by Pascal Aka, who also starred in the film.

Other featured actors include Alphonse Menyo, Adjetey Anang, Zynnell Zuh, and Raquel.

In the film, a family with a criminal record had to clean up before the government shuts down their lounge. After their leader is killed, the eldest must take over, then comes insurrection and criminal investigation.

In 2019, Gold Coast Lounge won eight awards in the Ghana Movie Award and also won six awards at the Golden Movie Awards in 2020.