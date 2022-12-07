Government’s proposed debt exchange programme is facing stiff opposition.

Organized labour and the Minority in Parliament have raised concerns about government’s failure to engage before launching the programme.

While the labour unions say the arrangement will gravely affect them given its potential negative impact on workers’ pensions, the Minority caucus cites financial dishonesty on the part of President Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister.

The Minority adds that the move would bring more frustration on investors and deprive them of their returns on investment.

Here are eight groups that have rejected the debt exchange so far.