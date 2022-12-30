The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) is calling on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in China and advise Ghanaians ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions to China.

China is set to lift its travel ban on January 8, 2023. China introduced travel restrictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

GUTA in a statement said COVID-19 is still prevalent in China, and thus, called on GHS to “examine and evaluate the situation and advise Ghanaian travellers.”

“From the information we gathered, China will on the 8th of January 2023 remove all restrictions on travel to the country”.

“As we all know, China is a major destination of import for many Ghanaian traders, and as a result of the long wait, most Ghanaian businesses will want to resume their business trips to this productive and beautiful country,” the statement signed by GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng said.

