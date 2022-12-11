Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa State Council, has marked his 72nd birthday with an invitational golf tournament at the Tafo Crig golf course.

Okyenhene who himself is a golfer was joined by Kwahumanhene Daasebere Akuamoah Agyapong II, the President of Ghana Golf Association Leonard Kwaku Okyere, former CEO of UT Bank Kofi Amoabeng, former MD of CalBank, Frank Adu Jr, former Ghana Black Stars player, Tony Yeboah and others.

In an interview with Citi News shortly after the ceremonial tee-off by Okyehene himself to kick-start the 18-hole tournament, Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin expressed his gratitude to God for his mercies, guidance and protection all these years.

“It has been seventy-two years God has blessed me. I am in good health, in good shape and I love that we have been able to help our people restore hope and confidence in this country. We all have to join its transformational agenda, so that we release this country in the hands of future generations”

“This golf game provides us with some integrity and discipline, I will urge everybody to try and play golf. It’s a golf game that doesn’t play the difference between the need and the rich. It’s a game that anybody can pick up. So I urge young boys and girls to begin, parents should try and bring their children to learn how to play the game,” he advised.

On his part, the President of the Ghana Golf Association, Leonard Kwaku Okyere, diffused the notion that golf is a game only for the rich in society.

“We are all here to grace this beautiful occasion for Okyenhene in this tournament. First of all, the whole idea is to get us to get fit as golfers. And also to support each other in the game of golf as Ghana Golf Associates (GGA), we are pleased that, some chiefs and some prominent members of the public try to get involved in sports.

“I think the notion of golf is that, we think that golf is expensive, but I dare to say, if u come around you will see a lot more young people playing golf. Our policy is that we want the youth in the country to take up golf. It’s a notion that only old people play golf,” he admonished.

Former CalBank MD wins Okyenhene Invitational Golf Tournament 2022

A former Managing Director of CalBank Limited, Frank Adu Jr., won the Okyenhene Invitational Golf Tournament 2022.

He scored 36 stableford points with 11 handicaps to emerge ahead of four other golfers in the group A category.

For the group B category, the Chief Executive Officer of E. Bonah Limited, E. K. Bonah, scored 36 points with 16 handicaps to beat three other contenders.

The Chief Executive Officer of the erstwhile UT Bank, Kofi Amoabeng, won the overall best for the senior competition, with Tony Yeboah winning the longest drive with 105 metres to green.

Alila Ewoena emerged as the overall best for the women’s longest drive with 130 metres to green.

The 18-hole tournament, which started with a ceremonial tee-off by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who also competed in the game, took place at the Tafo Golf Course at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region.

Other golfers were top players from various corporate bodies and other institutions across the country.

To climax the event, the Okyenhene held a special birthday dinner at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, where various awards were given out to golfers who excelled at the tournament.

The players received various trophies as well as packs of hampers.