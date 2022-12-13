Chart-topping singer, Lasmid, is set to release a new tune dubbed ‘Running’ on Friday, December 16, 2022.

This new banger follows after a tremendous run with ‘Friday Night’; one of the biggest records in 2022.

Just as the title of the song suggests, Lasmid is speeding; an indication of his zeal for global success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LASMID (@lasmidofficial1)



‘Running’ tells the tale of a person who is overcoming hurdles to reach his final destination.

The song produced by Lasmid promises to be another hit as we draw the curtain on 2022.

‘Running’ by Lasmid will be available on digital platforms.