The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has directed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to make room at various market centers to allow personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to monitor and avert possible fire outbreaks.

The Minister has warned that MMDAs that fail to comply with the directive will have themselves to blame.

”This directive is only a measure to prevent possible market fires. Let’s all comply with it, so we can live safely,” he added.

This comes on the back of a report by the Ghana National Fire Service that 44 fire incidents were recorded on Christmas day.