Voting has finally commenced in the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) youth and women’s organizers’ elections after several hours of delay.

The voting process delayed due to a supposed injunction and disagreement over the delegates’ list for the election necessitating a crunch meeting between the leadership of the party and the aggrieved camp.

An ensuing fight occurred which resulted in one supporter of the party sustaining some severe injuries.

About 1,500 delegates of the NDC are gathered at the University of Cape Coast to elect the leaders for the youth and women’s wing of the party ahead of the National Congress scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022.

Youth Organiser position

The Youth Organiser race is between the incumbent, George Opare Addo and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Brogya Genfi.

Deputy Youth Organiser

For the position of Deputy Youth Organiser, there are 10 contestants.

They are Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim and Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla.

The rest are Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan and Jude Sekley.

Women Organiser

The contest for the Women Organiser position is between the incumbent, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw and a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Ansei.

Deputy Women Organiser

The Deputy Women Organiser position has four aspirants.

They are Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.