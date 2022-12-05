Police officers have been deployed to some SIM registration centers in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi to avert possible chaos, after hundreds of customers whose SIM cards have been blocked thronged the various centers.

There is growing frustration among affected customers at the various centers who say they cannot access major services on their mobile phones like calls, data and mobile money transactions after their SIM cards were deactivated.

The customers claim that despite going through the re-registration successfully, they have had their SIM cards deactivated.

Some of the affected customers who spoke to Citi News called on the National Communication Authority to work on resolving the challenges.

“We have been here for a couple of hours, and we were told that the system is not working because there is an access code that needs to be sent from NCA before registering our SIM cards. Most of us have already registered our SIMs cards, but they said that the registration is incomplete. My number was blocked on Saturday afternoon. I couldn’t make calls or even access my call balance. I was labelled as a thief when I wanted to make a transaction,” Elijah Ola King, a frustrated customer said.

According to another stranded client, Theresa Adjei, her line was blocked, making it impossible to withdraw or receive E-money to enable her buy drugs and food for her sick mother.

She continued that, the long queue and poor service at the registration center are not encouraging.

Following the expiration of the extension of the deadline for all SIM cards to be linked to the Ghana Card, the National Communications Authority ordered telecommunication companies to deactivate persons who refused to adhere to the directive by end of November 2022.