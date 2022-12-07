The Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has admonished Ghanaian farmers to add value to their produce that can be sold in supermarkets and shops.

He charged farmers in the country to produce fruits and vegetables that meet the standards of supermarkets and shops.

This, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings believes the move can reduce the importation of foods into the country, which has a huge effect on the local currency.

“Farmers must also add value to their produce so that they can sell to the supermarkets and shops to reduce importation,” Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings said this during the Farmers’ Day Celebration organised by the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA).”

She charged farmers to ensure that Ghana is self-sufficient when it comes to food production.

“Let us ensure that we ourselves are self-sufficient, food security is part of our national security and can at least ensure that we are ticking out one item on the list of our national security strategy,” the Legislator advised.

Dr. Agyemang Rawlings pleaded with the assembly and other Municipal District and Assemblies (MDAs), to provide lands for residents within the assembly to cultivate crops, which will serve as source of income for them.

“I will plead with our assembly to make provision for people who will like to have a piece of land where they can cultivate crops or rear animals within the urban centres that will not be a nuisance but will be a source of income and food to people,” the MP for Korle-Klottey.

Farmers’ Day was marked across all 16 regions, where farmers were honoured with prizes for pushing the agricultural sector.

The 38th National Farmers’ Day awards was held on December 2, 2022, at the Jubilee Park at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.