Former President John Dramani Mahama says reshuffling of ministers and government appointees is mandatory in every administration.

Mr Mahama said the continuous stay of some ministers in a particular office prevents them from bringing out their best.

His comments come on the back of several calls on President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.

Speaking to students of the Academic City University College on the topic “Thinking Critical Decisions in Decisive Moments as a Leader,” Mr. Mahama stressed that it is prudent for the government to conduct a reshuffling exercise.

“After a while, take a look at the performance of your ministers and based on their performance you must decide to drop some people and you can also decide to shift some people to other places. They may be probably good but maybe they may not be finding their feet in the ministry you sent them and so after observing them for a year or two you see that this person will do better here because of certain qualities they have.”

The former President added that it is also important to move ministers around so they don’t create kingdoms in their respective ministries.

“Sometimes you take decisions to move people because you don’t want them to create kingdoms in the Ministries in which they are. When the staff of the ministry or the agency know that this person is untouchable then it does not bring out the best in them…and that is what is happening today.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo in August this year said he had no intention to reshuffle his ministers despite several calls for him to do so.

Speaking on North Star radio in Tamale, the President said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

While President Akufo-Addo said he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently, he feels “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.