General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, has led an eight-member delegation of the Executive Presbytery of the church to pay a courtesy call on Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The visit was to introduce the new leadership of the church to the chief and to discuss matters of national importance.

Rev. Wengam thanked Okyehene and his wife who is a member of Assemblies of God for their support for the church.

Rev. Wengam commended Okyehene for his initiative on the preservation of the environment, his fight against galamsey and the establishment of an education fund to support needy students.

He urged Ghanaians not to be despondent in the face of the current global economic recession, advising them to renew their faith in God’s word and improve their work ethics.

Rev. Wengam further urged chiefs to use their position to serve humanity and improve the welfare of the people.

He counselled Ghanaians to spend wisely in these difficult times.

The delegation presented gifts to Okyehene on the occasion of his birthday.

Okyehene on his part called on leaders to put the interest of national development first, and thus, commended Assemblies of God Ghana for investing in education, street children rehabilitation as well as evangelism in the country.

He advised the new leadership to work as a team, pledging his support towards evangelism.