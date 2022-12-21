The Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has tied the knot in Accra.

Samuel Gyamfi popularly known as Sammy Gyamfi married his long-time girlfriend at a private ceremony at Chain Homes in Tse-Ado with only a few invited guests.

The marriage which was scheduled earlier in late November was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates Congress where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communication Officer.

Sammy Gyamfi later went into the election unopposed and won.

The Chain Homes Private marriage was attended by former President and 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, current chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former NDC chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, former Chief of Staff, Julies Debrah and other high-level members of the party.

Prior to the 2020 elections, Sammy Gyamfi promised to marry in 2021 to celebrate John Mahama’s victory. However, things didn’t go as planned.

Sammy Gyamfi, called to the Ghana bar, is a former student of St. James seminary Secondary School. He continued to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region, where he pursued his first degree.

The NDC communicator obtained an LLB at the same university and continued to the Ghana Law School, where he took his professional law course to become a lawyer.

He served as spokesperson for Exton Cubic and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.