A Tamale circuit court has remanded a 41-year-old Nigerian national, Favour Blessing, for engaging in human trafficking and forced prostitution.

The suspect who pleaded guilty to the charges is expected to be sentenced on Monday, December 12.

A police source told Citi News in Tamale that the suspect was arrested on Sunday, December 4th, when she chased one of her victims who resisted her orders onto the street in Tamale.

The victim who is also a Nigerian national during the chase sought refuge from a good Samaritan who coincidentally happened to be a police officer.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect has been trafficking unsuspecting victims from Nigeria to Ghana under the pretext of offering them jobs.

The court presided over by his lordship Alexander Oware remanded the suspect into prison custody on her own plea.