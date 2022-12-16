The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (CDAG), has assured to reduce transport fares by 10% effective Monday, December 19, 2022.

The group’s decision follows a reduction of fuel prices at some pumps in the country.

The new pricing window for fuel began Friday, December 2022.

The association in a statement said though prices of spare parts have increased, its leaders are engaging stakeholders to ensure that transport fares are reduced to the barest minimum.

“Although the current increment in the prices of spare parts and lubricant is making the reduction in fares almost impossible and the margin of reduction is very bad, we are assuring our clients that, there might be a 10% reduction in fares effective Monday, December 19, 2022,” the statement assured.

The Association cautioned “drivers to drive with care and abide by all the road safety rules and regulations to enable an accident-free Christmas”.

Expect reduction in transport fares on Monday – Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Transport had earlier said Ghanaians should expect a reduction in transport fares on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, in an interview with Citi News, said, “we understand that the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of reduction that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday [December 16, 2022]. So when the new prices are announced, we will see the clearest picture, and we will see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. We do not have the full picture until the window opens on Friday. Hopefully, by Monday, the general public should see a reduction in transport fares”.