The meeting between the Ministry of Transport and transport operators for a reduction in fares has ended in a stalemate.

The meeting was borne out of the reduction in petroleum prices. Unfortunately, it ended inconclusively.

Although the two bodies agreed on a downward adjustment in the fares, they failed to reach a consensus on the margin of reduction.

They are to meet again for the third time on Monday, December 19, 2022 to finalize the discussions.

“Once the fuel prices have come down, the fares will be reduced. The reduction is obvious. Fare increment is not in the interest of anybody. Today, what we have discussed is to arrive at the margin for reduction that the general public and operators will equally be satisfied with. So on, Monday, we will conclude on the actual margin”, Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) told Citi News‘ Kwaku Aduamah Ansah.

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli also confirmed the imminent reduction in lorry fares.

He added that, the commuters should be expectant of a reprieve next week.

“We understand that, the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of discussion that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday. So when the new prices are announced, we see the clearest picture and will be see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. Hopefully by Monday, the general public should see a reduction in transport fares”, he emphasized.

A section of stakeholders wants the transport owners to reduce their fares following the reduction in prices of fuel at some pump stations.

Fuel is likely to be sold GHC15 per liter when the pricing window opens, Friday, December 16, 2022.

The cedi has also been appreciating against the dollar, selling at an average of GHS 10.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has joined calls for a review of transport views.