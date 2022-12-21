The University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) is opposing the increase in the fees of public universities for the 2022/2023 academic year.

“The recent astronomical hikes in school fees of public universities in the country, which will make access to education become increasingly difficult”, USAG said in a press release on Tuesday.

USAG is worried that with just a few weeks to reopening, students cannot adequately prepare for the upward adjustments in both academic and residential fees given the lack of ample notice.

Parliament recently approved a 15% maximum increment in university fees from the previous academic year.

Some universities have released schedules of school fees for next academic year with very high percentage increments – a development USAG is not satisfied with.

The association of university students believes the announcement by the institutions is an error.

“The procedure for approval of Public University fees is very clear, and this approval does not stop at Management or at University Councils. Our universities are supposed to send their proposed fees to Parliament through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Ministry of Finance. Subject to the passing of the recent Fees and Charges Act, 2022, the final approving authority is not the university management but Parliament.”

“Our biggest concern with this release is on how short the notice on the payment has come, and how difficult it will be for most of our students to continue their education”, the statement continued.

USAG has also raised concerns over support from the Students Loan Trust Fund and GETFund.

