The Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council has set up a five-member committee to investigate the vandalism by students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School.

Students of the school went on rampage over what authorities say is dissatisfaction expressed about the poor performance of their predecessors in the 2022 end-of-year examination.

The students caused a power outage, broke into the storerooms of the school, scattered food items and also vandalized cars belonging to the principal and senior housemistress of the school.

A statement signed for the Regional Minister read: “Following the reported disturbance at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore, in the Sekyere East District on Sunday, 22, January 2023, the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is setting up a committee to investigate the matter and come out with recommendations within two weeks of its inauguration.”

Membership on the committee ranged from persons with legal expertise to revered educationists in the Ashanti Region.

“In this regard, I am directed by the Hon. Regional Minister to inform you that the underlisted personalities have been nominated to serve on the Committee; Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo – Justice of the Appeal Court – Chairman, Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr Retired Methodist Bishop – Member, Mr. David Adu-Osei – Retired Regional Commander Member of the NIB, Mr. David Prah – Deputy Director-General – Member Ghana TVET Service, Dr. Abeiku Apprey – Former Principal – Member Kumasi Technical Institute.”

The Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council is also expected to serve as Secretary to the Committee without voting rights.

Meanwhile, the students arrested over the disturbances have been remanded into police custody.