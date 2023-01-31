The Member of Parliament of Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Sylvester Tetteh has opined that Alan Kyerematen is destined to lead Ghana ahead of the NPP Presidential primaries.

The NPP lawmaker made this comment at an interdenominational Thanksgiving and Empowerment service in Accra.

Sly Tetteh urged the former Trade and Industry Minister to believe in the God who has called him to do his work.

Mr Kyerematen, who is expected to contest the New Patriotic Party Presidential flagbearer election, has led the implementation of the government’s industrial Transformation Agenda, which includes the One District One Factory initiative.

The establishment of strategic Anchor industries, including the automobile industry, among other industrial establishments, is a trademark of the former Trade and Industry Minister.

Under the leadership of Mr Kyerematen, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area ( AFCTA) headquarters secretariat was also established in Ghana.

With his knowledge of economic issues, Mr Kyerematen has been heavily tipped to emerge winner at the Presidential Primaries ahead of the election 2024.