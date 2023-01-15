The National and Regional Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, January 15, gathered in Cape Coast to patch the cracks in the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

The event was under the theme ‘reconciling the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party in the Central Region’.

The leadership of the party are hopeful that the move will in the end unite them for victory in 2024 and also push the ‘break the 8 agenda’.

According to Central Regional Chairman of the Party Robert Kutin Jnr, the NPP will forge ahead in unity and will not allow misunderstanding to thwart their effort to retain power in 2024.

“This affords us the opportunity to right our wrongs, better our rights and reason together as we lace our boots to break the eight.

“May we not be oblivious to the fact that breaking the eight goes beyond a tagline but to ensuring that we forge ahead with unity, hard work, peace and tolerance.”