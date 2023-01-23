The Auditor-General’s report on Covid-19 has revealed that the Ministry of Health entered into a US$4,049,460.12 agreement for the purchase of 26 Toyota Hiace Deluxe Ambulances in December 2021, but the ambulances were never delivered.

Details of the report indicate that a total of US$607,419.02 out of US$4,049,460.12 was paid for the ambulances to be delivered by January 15, 2022, however, as of November 28, 2022, no ambulance had been delivered.

The Health Ministry, also without the approval of the Central Tender Review Committee, increased the cost of five contracts with a total contract sum of GH¢24,256,500.00 by GH¢4,017,000.00 through variation orders, the report revealed.

The Auditor-General in his report recommended that the Chief Director should seek retroactive approval to avoid disallowance of such variation amount.

Still in the report, the Auditor General said the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) between April 2020 and September 2020, received three payments totalling GH¢42,237,770.00.

However, the Auditor-General noted that waybills from the various Institutions amounted to GH¢40,831,685.00 resulting in an over–invoicing of GH¢1,406,085.00.

The Auditor-General in his recommendation charged the CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company to refund the excess amount paid to the Auditor General’s Recoveries account.