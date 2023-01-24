The Founder and Leader of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries have called for an immediate suspension of the construction of the National Cathedral pending an audit of the project.

In a letter to the Board of Trustees, the two eminent clergymen also stated that the current economic climate in Ghana makes it impossible for the timely completion of the project hence the call for its suspension until improvement in the economic fortunes of the country.

“The current economic climate in Ghana presents obstacles to the timely construction and completion of the National Cathedral… We, therefore, resolve: That in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, the current Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral shall appoint an independent, nationally recognized accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent by the National Cathedral,” the two clergymen said in a memo sighted by citinewsroom.com.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba added that the “current activities advancing the construction of Ghana’s National Cathedral shall be deferred until the atmospherics in Ghana are improved and the Audit of the Cathedral Account is done.”

According to them, the call to suspend the construction of the Cathedral is due to the several controversies that have plagued the project.

They added that the audit will ensure that the Cathedral is built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support.

“Within this period, Board of Trustee members will not engage media on National Cathedral matters. We further declare: That this resolution to defer activities of the National Cathedral in no way impugns the vision or intent of the National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency, and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support.”

The construction of the National Cathedral has been one of the most controversial projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Despite calls for the project to be put on hold due to prevailing economic woes, the President has on several occasions stated that nothing will stop him from ensuring that the project is completed.

The Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Kusi Boateng has also been fingered by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for having multiple identities and receiving some 2.6 million cedis for no work done.