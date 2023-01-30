On this version of the Effective Living Series, Co-founder of leadership coaching organization, Lead Afrique, Michael Ohene-Effah, advised Ghanaians to desist from engaging in acts that prevent them from achieving their aspirations, hopes and dreams for 2023.

According to him, people’s successes largely depend on them advising Ghanaians to have the will to take charge of their situations.

Speaking on the last topic for the month, ‘overcoming self-sabotaging bahaviour’ with Bernard Avle, Mr. Michael Effah-Ohene highlighted some four points Ghanaians can rely on to overcome behaviours that tend to sabotage their successes.

Take charge of your situation: Try to own up to the things you do. Stop blaming people for your failures and be conscious of your actions. Take up your own challenges and own up to them. Be willing to take charge of your challenges and run it. We are programmed to be comfortable so if you don’t want to take charge of your present situation, you can’t make a difference.

Tackle your decisions, actions, habits, and choices: The decisions you made, the choices you made, the habits you formed, the actions you took, reflect over your life. Where you are today is a direct result of the decisions you took five years ago. These are the four things that make a man or woman’s life. If you don’t tackle these four, your year will remain the same. No matter the amount of olive oil or anointing oil you pour on your head, you will remain poor. Make necessary decisions to sharpen your life. The only person who can stop you is you. Ensure to back your decisions and desires with actions.

Rewire your mindset: At the beginning of every year, people need to rewire their mindsets. You need to enter every year with a new mindset, approach and attitude to things. You can only be transformed if you renew your mind. Tackle 2023 with a positive mindset. Our mindset is fixated on the negatives and wrongs of the fact that the country is faced with hardships. Yet there are other people out there who are making millions of money within the same system. Take hold of your mind.

Install positive new habits: What we do every day gives us the life that we see. If you fail to install new habits, your life will be the same. Sit down and reflect on your life. Ask yourself some of the things that you do that do not lead you to your goals, aspirations and dreams. Ask yourself about the things that you do that are not helping you to progress in life. And then change those habits, do a reflection, if it’s excessive drinking, cut down to invest in something profitable. Embark on some professional courses to help you climb the corporate ladder. Failure to install new habits when the year starts means you are sabotaging yourself and will turn to blame others for your failure.