Management of the Ekumfi Fruits and Juices factory in the Central Region says the factory is making strides, as it has gone through regulations and will soon begin exporting its products to Europe and America.

This was disclosed by the Director of Operations at the factory, Fredrick Kobbyna Acquaah in an interview with Citi News after an inspection tour of the factory.

He however expressed worry about what he said was the negative media publicity the factory had received.

He said the negative media reportage is tarnishing the image of the factory both locally and internationally.

According to him, there have been instances where some persons have had to criticize the factory without proper checks.

Despite the setback, Fredrick Kobbyna Acquaah said the factory currently cultivates over 3000 acres of pineapple and produces ten tons of juice on a daily basis.

“As for challenges, we don’t want to glorify them, but like any entity, we are bent on coming out of such challenges. Such challenges will not stop us from growing as an entity. We are bent on putting Ghana and Ekumfi on the world stage with this product,” the Director of Operations at the factory said.

Mr. Acquaah noted that they have tested the international market and have been certified to begin operations.

He noted that they will keep an eye on the local market as people have criticized them for the non-visibility of their products on the market.

“This year, we will begin exporting our products to Europe and America. But that is not to say we won’t keep an eye on the local market, because we need to be strong locally,” Mr. Acquah said.

The management of the factory is optimistic that moving the factory onto the international market will enlarge its capacity in terms of production while employing more hands, which will, in the end, translate into employment for the locals within Ekumfi.

“Two to three more variants will be developed aside from the five already existing variants the company is producing to give consumers more options,” Mr. Acquaah noted.

The factory is also mentoring the Central Citrus Processing Limited located in the Abura Asebu Kwamakese District, which is yet to begin operations where the pulp of the citrus fruit will be used in making varieties of fruit juice.

The Central Citrus Processing will be engaged in the production of citrus oil and, along the line, engage in the production of citrus juice.

This comes as exciting news to people living in that area since it will produce over 15 tons of orange fruit juice per hour.

The citing of the factory in that area will draw the youth who are already involved in mechanised crop management services.

The citrus factory in that area, according to Fredrick Kobbyna Acquaah, will bring employment to people.