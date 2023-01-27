The Food and Drugs Authority has suspended the services of the Yellow Sisi Waakye joint at Oyibi which led to the death of one person and left over 40 hospitalised.

According to the FDA, an environmental assessment of the food preparation site located at Malejor and the three vending sites at Bush Canteen, Prison Joint and Sharp Curve Joint revealed poor food handling practices could have resulted in the contamination of the food, leading to the foodborne disease outbreak.

The FDA said in line with the Food Safety Emergency Response Plan, a joint investigation with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) commenced immediately after the incident came to their attention.

“Investigations revealed that a total of fifty-three (53) people experienced symptoms of the foodborne disease after consuming waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor called Yellow Sisi located at Bush Canteen, a suburb of Oyibi. So far one (1) person has been reported dead, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.”

The victims including the waakye seller, popularly known as Yellow Sisi, and some of her family members were rushed to the Valley View Hospital, Oyibi Hospital, Dodowa Hospital and other facilities when they complained of severe stomach-ache after they had eaten the food last week Friday.

The Yellow Sisi Waakye joint is considered to be one of the popular food joints at Oyibi Bush Canteen.

Below is the full statement by the FDA

FDA CONDUCTS INVESTIGATIONS INTO FOOD-BORNE DISEASE OUTBREAK IN OYIBI, ACCRA