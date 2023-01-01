The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) and Freight Forwarders have announced new rates which take effect on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The new rates will guide Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents who assist importers to clear their goods at the country’s two seaports, Tema and Takoradi ports, Elubo and Aflao borders, as well as the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In an agreement signed between GSA, Clearing Agents and Freight Forwarders, the GSA explained that the new rates are in accordance with the GSA’s 2012 (L.1.21900), which ensures that charges correspond with the services provided.

The new rates were borne out of extensive stakeholder meetings with Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, Benonita Bismarck, advised the Freight Forwarders and Clearing Agents not to short-change importers but to adhere to the new rates.

“We have gone through a tough time to get to these rates, which as we agreed, are commensurate with the services you render to importers and exporters. What we hope for is that your members would not charge more than this but feel free to charge less per the relationship you have with your customers,” the CEO of GSA entreated.

The Vice President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Peter Mensah, cautioned the public to be wary of activities of fake forwarders.

“We also want to use this to check our members and caution the public to be wary of the activities of fake forwarders,” Mr. Mensah warned.

Read below GSA’s full new rates