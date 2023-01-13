Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey will fight Jose Ramirez in a headline fight on March 25 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The fight is a super lightweight bout involving former world champions; Commey is a former IBF lightweight champion while Ramirez is a former WBO and WBC light welterweight champion.

The fight is scheduled to commence at 3:00 AM with Ramirez picking up the fight after passing up the chance to fight WBC juniour welterweight champion Regis Prograis due to a purse split that favoured Prograis 65-35.

Commey is coming off an entertaining split draw with Jose Pedraza; Ramirez beat Pedraza in 2021 after losing to Josh Taylor.

A win for Commey gets him back into the contention list for a title shot after getting dominated by Vasiliy Lomachenko in a bout for the WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title.

Commey has four losses, 30 wins and a draw on his professional record while Ramirez has 27 wins and a loss on his record.

This continues what looks to be a busy first quarter of the year for Ghana’s most high profile fighters with Commey’s announced fight coming on the back of Isaac Dogboe’s confirmed bout with Robeisy Ramirez on April 1 in the featherweight division.