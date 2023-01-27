The Catholic Diocese of Jasikan, the Regional Minister, and the management of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) held a joint meeting on the 13th of December 2029 at the secretariat of the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan.

This comes on the heels of a recent statement issued by the Bishop, Clergy, and Lay Faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Jasikan on the government’s intention to start Iron Ore activities in the Oti Region.

The following conclusions were reached;

1. That, the Lord Bishop is not against the Exploration of the Region’s natural resources for development but rather, his concern is focused on giving alternative livelihoods to the citizens, for example, agriculture.

2. That, GIISDEC will broaden the stakeholder engagements across the entire region.

3. That, the Regional Minister and GIISDEC will ensure that the Mineral Resource Estimation (MRE) activities in the region are conducted in accordance with the relevant environmental laws and procedures.

4. That, GIISDEC will undertake extensive public education on Iron Ore exploration and related matters through the mass media and other channels of communication.

5. That, GIISDEC will continuously foster dialogue and discussion with stakeholders.

6. That, the Lord Bishop will use his good offices to sensitize the public about the mandate of GIISDEC in representing the interests of Government of Ghana regarding Iron Ore exploration in the Region.

7. That all the Parties have agreed to the above in good faith in the anticipation that this will strengthen the collective bond of the parties in promoting the development of effective and sustainable Iron Ore exploration in the Region in the best interests of stakeholders.