A presidential aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, believes he stands very tall amongst all the aspirants vying for the party’s presidential race.

He added that he is the best person to lead the party on the flagbearership ticket in the run-up to the 2024 polls.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry in the John Agyekum Kufuor government was part of the seventeen 17 aspirants who contested the flagbearership of NPP in 2007 but polled 19 votes.

Dr. Apraku expressed confidence that his experience places him in a higher position to win the party’s presidential race which will catapult him to leading the country.

He joins the league of the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen and the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Speaking with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, Dr. Apraku stated, “I’m confident that my old experience is what is prevailing. I have a lot of experience, I think I’m in a better position than ever before to win this election and lead this country. I stand very tall amongst all the aspirants, my experience is overwhelming. I have practical experience in managing economies, and dealing with current problems. Furthermore, I believe I have a better chance than anybody in this race to win. The taste of the pudding is in the eating”.

Asked if NPP delegates will this time round vote massively for him, the former Offinso North Member of Parliament underscored, “there is time for everything, you may also recall that the first time I went, I was number three. I did far better than in the last instance. Well times are different now, and I have been around the country, I have been to fourteen 14, out of the sixteen 16 regions in our country”.

Profile of Dr. Konadu Apraku

Kofi Konadu Apraku was Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD in John Kufuor’s administration from 2003 to 2006. He also served as the Minister of Trade and Industry under Kufuor from 2001 to 2003.

In the year 2008, he was appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Council of Ministers as ECOWAS Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research. He is responsible for Multilateral surveillance mechanism which involves regular assessment through joint surveillance missions of the economies of ECOWAS members’ state.

He ensured convergence criteria are being met and provide economic and statistical data for member state and help them attain the convergence criteria and the ECOWAS single currency.

He also liaised with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund [IMF], African Development Bank amongst other financial institutions to support the development of ECOWAS regions.

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku was first voted into Parliament on January 7, 1997, to represent his constituency.

He polled 10,456 votes out of the 21,428 valid votes cast representing 37.80%.

He contested against Nana Oduro-Baah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspirant who polled 10,257 votes representing 37.10%, Manu Yaw Joseph, PNC aspirant who polled 358 votes representing 1.30% and Emmanuel Kwame Boakye an IND aspirant who also polled 357 votes representing 1.30%.

He was re-elected on January 7, 2001, after he emerged winner during the 2000 general elections and polled 13,160 votes out of the 21,543 valid votes cast representing 61.00%.

He was again re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti Region in the 2004 general elections with a total vote of 13,389 representing 50.30% of the total votes cast.