Students of Islamic Senior High School in the Sagnerigu municipality of the Northern Region have no choice but to squat and eat in a dilapidated structure due to the lack of a decent dining hall.

Female students of the school are also forced to sleep in a congested dormitory due to limited accommodation.

According to the students, the infrastructural challenges in the school are hindering smooth academic work and are pleading with the government and other organisations to come to their aid.

Citi News’ Northern regional correspondent, Diana Ngon, who visited the school noticed that the ceiling in the dining hall was rotten with broken louvre blades, to dilapidated concrete floors.

The students there sometimes contend with animals in the hall owing to the lack of doors at the entrance.

Since the inception of the school some twenty-five years ago, it has not seen any facelift.

The dormitory block which was originally designed to accommodate 240 students now houses over 1000 students while the population of the school keeps growing with a current population of 3000.

Female students alone make up nearly 2000 of the population. Some of the girls told Citi News their dormitory lacks ventilation and is infested with bed bugs.

Aside from the dining hall and dormitories, the school does not have an administration block or enough classrooms. The science laboratory is equally begging for equipment.

Meanwhile, a one-storey classroom project initiated some years ago has stalled. The headmaster of the school Abdul Rahman Manan is appealing to the government and other bodies to come to the aid of the school.

Watch the full report below: