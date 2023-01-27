The Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey has donated 3,000 exercise books to be distributed to school children in the Ablekuma Central Constituency in Accra.

The gesture falls under his Education Support Programme in the constituency, which is aimed at supporting children of Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party as schools reopen.

At a brief ceremony at the Ablekuma Central NPP Constituency office, Jefferson Sackey said “This is my little way of improving education among our party people in this great constituency. These books will go a long way to reduce the burden on parents who must buy exercise books as schools have reopened”.

Mr. Sackey who has lived in the constituency for over 30 years added that “I lived in new Russia as a child where I started primary education at Seven Great Princess Academy in Laterbiokorshie before being moved to Riss Memorial School in Dansoman. l see how parents suffer when school reopens and the tall list of books they have to buy.”

He continued “I lived with my mother at Mataheko Trotro Station for many years after which we relocated to the Mataheko Mercy Clinic area, in all these, l saw how many parents needed support”.

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey who started his career at TV Africa says he used to do stories on how schools in his area needed the attention of the government.

“I remember l did a number of stories when l was at TV Africa on education here in this constituency, and it was not a pleasant site. I hope this little support will go a long way to help our children.”

Mr. Sackey assured that he is well-prepared by the grace of God, to take Ablekuma Central to the next level through his New Energy Agenda aimed at recapturing the Ablekuma Central parliamentary seat from the NDC.