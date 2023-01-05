About 20 fake meters which were being used by some residents in the Yilo and Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern region have been confiscated by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

During a monitoring exercise on Thursday, January 5, four customers of ECG including a woman identified for bypassing the meters were also arrested while two illegally transferred meters were also confiscated.

The monitoring exercise was conducted by two teams set up by the Tema Region management of the power distribution company.

22 customers were also disconnected from the national grid with their service cables removed for illegal power connection.

The exercise formed part of ECG’s routine monitoring of its installations at the Sawyer, Ablochi, Atua and Korletsum communities in the Yilo and Manya Krobo Municipalities.

Sakyiwaa Mensah, spokesperson of the ECG in the Tema Region described Thursday’s exercise as peaceful and satisfactory.

She also appealed to customers of the company to desist from engaging in illegalities as the company will not hesitate to take legal action against perpetrators.