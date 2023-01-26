The Ministry of Education has hinted that it is working toward the establishment of the country’s first creative arts senior high school in the Ashanti Region next year.

The Ministry said the establishment is to help the country develop the creative arts industry which earns the nation millions of Ghana Cedi annually in revenue.

Speaking at the Ghana Science and Technology Explorer Prize (GSTEP) and Exhibition Awards ceremony in Accra, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that, Creative Arts and Science subjects in recent times, are merging consequently the school will also include Science in its curriculum and also have 12 science laboratories to enhance practicals.

“Next year, we open our first Creative Arts secondary school which will bring together children across the country to excel in the Creative Arts field. You know how the Creative Arts and Science are merging, so consequently at the Creative Arts school to be established in Kumasi, will have 12 Science labs and the students are going to do science. I am sure you may have heard of the science fun movies and our movies will also be science-based.”

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the first Creative Arts SHS in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region in December 2019.

The president in his address to the nation on March 2022 said the school was 70% completed.

Facilities being worked on included an administration block, a 750-capacity girls’ dormitory, a 500-capacity boys’ dormitory, classroom blocks, and a studio laboratory.

The school upon completion is expected to teach and develop the Creative Arts field. President Akufo-Addo also established a Creative Arts Fund to raise funds to develop the industry and complete the school.