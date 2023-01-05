The 28-year-old Mobile Money vendor who was shot at Budumburam by some armed men has died.

Michael Anderson passed away while receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

He was attacked by some unknown gunmen on motorbike and an undisclosed amount of money was taken away from him while on his way to attend to nature’s call on Boxing Day ahead of work.

Residents of Gomoa Buduburam are in a state of shock after news of Michael’s passing broke.

The toilet operator where Micheal had visited to attend to nature’s call was also not spared as sales he had made overnight were taken away by the robbers.

Residents in the area who are shocked by the death of the vendor lament the difficulty they face at the hands of robbers and want the police to be proactive in the fight against crime in the enclave.

Chief of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel says the death of Michael comes as a shock to the entire Budumburam community and wants the perpetrators arrested.