A toddler and her mother are in critical condition as a result of an accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Kasoa tollbooth.

11 others onboard the passenger vehicle involved in the accident also sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rushed to nearby health facilities.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Toyota Hiace minivan with registration number GW 8921- 22 was driving at an uncontrollable speed while approaching the Kasoa tollbooth.

In an attempt to switch from the inner to the outer lane of the N1 highway, he crashed the vehicle which was fully loaded with passengers into the rear of a Kia Rhino truck.

The impact of the crash was so heavy that a larger portion of the passenger side of the vehicle tore away causing the toddler and her mother to fall from the vehicle even before it could come to a stop.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Opoku told Citi News that the toddler and her mother were in extremely critical condition at the time they were being conveyed to the hospital.

The other passengers of the vehicle who also sustained various degrees of injuries have also been conveyed to nearby health facilities.