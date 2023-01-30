The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has called on applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centres to claim them.

According to the Ministry, over 30,000 Passports are yet to be collected at various Passport Application centres.

The Ministry in a statement expressed concern “that even though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected. Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports.”