The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is complaining about the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) indebtedness to the Bui Power Authority amounting to over $600 million.

The Auditor General’s report revealed that ECG failed to comply with its monthly payment plan thereby resulting in the outstanding debt as of December 31, 2022.

The report said the cash flow of the Authority could negatively be impacted if ECG continues to breach the agreed payment terms.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee sittings, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, Kofi Dzamesi said efforts are being made to recover the money.

“I think that what the auditors say is very true, and we are taking steps to ensure that ECG pays us. But it’s becoming very difficult. But I’m happy to say that many times the Minister of Energy [Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh] does well by asking the finance ministry to come to our aid sometimes.

“So we will continue this negotiation and with the support of our minister, I think we will be able to handle this matter. But it’s really a problem,” Mr. Dzamesi stated.

The committee members recommended to the ministry of finance to ensure that ECG settles its debt to Bui and Volta River Authority (VRA).