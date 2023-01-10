The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defense and Interior has stated that it will drag the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah before the House to explain how US Rapper, Meek Mill shot a music video at the Jubilee House.

The Committee said the Jubilee House which is a national security installation should be protected at all times, hence the decision to question Mr Dapaah.

Ranking Member on the Committee, James Agalga speaking to Citi News said the security of the President could have been compromised easily.

“The security of our president could easily be compromised by the conduct of that musician. So we need to call into question the conduct of the head of security of the presidency and as a committee, we will be looking into the matter.

“We definitely will invite the National Security Minister and question him about the protocols that are in place at the Jubilee House,” Mr Agalga said.

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in an interview with Citi News also said the Minority will push to ensure sanctions against persons who allowed Meek Mill to shoot a music video, with explicit lyrics, at the Jubilee House.

Background

After performing at the Afronation Concert in Ghana on December 29, 2022, American rapper, Meek Mill, was invited to the Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Days after the visit, he released a music video with explicit lyrics on Instagram which was shot at the Jubilee House.

Some Ghanaians were angry with the development because they are often prevented from filming at national security installations and sometimes molested yet a foreigner was given full access to the Jubilee House.

Meek Mill subsequently apologised for the video saying it was not in any way meant to disrespect Ghanaians or the Presidency.