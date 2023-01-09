American Rapper, Meek Mill, has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians following his explicit video shoot at the Jubilee House.

The rapper received massive backlash after he released the video meant to be from his new music video on Instagram.

In a tweet, Meek Mill said, “my apologies to the people [of Ghana]…We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa.. What I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see [more] coming soon. My apologies to the office [of the President] also”.

To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

Meek Mill and his crew were seen in a viral video rapping some explicit lyrics and dancing at the Jubilee House. His visit to the presidency came after he performed at the Afronation Concert on 29th December.

The rapper and his crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

Meek Mill and his team also took some drone shots at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

Some Ghanaians are, however, incensed over the development and took to social media to express their angst.