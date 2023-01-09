A former deputy Chief of Staff, Alex Segbefia is totally disappointed in the government for allowing American rapper, Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the Presidency.

Meek Mill and his crew were seen in a viral video rapping some explicit lyrics and dancing at the Jubilee House.

His visit to the presidency came after he performed at the Afronation Concert on 29th December 2022.

The rapper and his crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

Meek Mill and his team also took some drone shots at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to express their angst over the development.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr. Segbefia said the act is totally unacceptable.

“In the current climate we are in now, where Ghanaians are looking up to government to create a better economy for them, some of these things are unnecessary. Not long before this, we had foreigners in this country and we saw people boo at the President. His advisors should have taken a cue from this and also had in mind that we are being watched.”

“This was so unnecessary and is unacceptable in any shape or form,” he added.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager says the government owes Ghanaians some explanations.