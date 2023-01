The Kpando Divisional Command of the Ghana Police service has intercepted undisclosed sacks of substance suspected to be Indian hemp in the Volta Region.

The suspected sacks of Indian Hemp were intercepted on Thursday following a tip-off.

ACP Larvor of the Kpando Divisional Command who confirmed the interception to Citi News added that investigations have begun.

He said the police in the Municipality are on patrol to make more arrests.