A pro-NPP youth group in the Upper West Region has called on all government appointees seeking to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the party to resign.

The group stated that the resignation will prevent such aspirants from using state resources to fund their campaigns and also promote healthy competition among all the NPP flag-bearer hopefuls.

Addressing a press conference in Wa, the convener of the group, Ahmed Marzuk commended the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen for his decision to resign and asked all appointees interested in the race to emulate the gesture.

“We would like to use this medium to urge all current ministers and party members holding other portfolios in government who intend to run for the NPP flagbearer position to follow the example of Alan and resign.”

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr, Owusu Afriyie Akoto also quit his position on Tuesday to focus on his presidential ambition.

He will be challenged for the flagbearer slot by Mr Kyerematen who declared his intention to contest on Tuesday.

Vice President Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia and NPP firebrand Kennedy Agyepong are also rumoured to be interested in the presidential slot of the NPP.

Former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyepong is also likely to contest for the flagbearership slot of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.