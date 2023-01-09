A security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd), has chastised govt for allowing American Rapper Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the Presidency.

The former ADC to the late President, Jerry John Rawlings, said the level of access granted the rapper was the worst form of security breach and also cheapened the presidency.

Meek Mill and his crew were seen in a viral video rapping some explicit lyrics and dancing at the Jubilee House. His visit to the presidency came after he performed at the Afronation Concert on 29th December.

The rapper and his crew later stood in front of the lectern mostly used by the President during national addresses, to take some shots.

Meek Mill and his team also took some drone shots at the forecourt of the Jubilee House.

Some Ghanaians are, however, incensed over the development took to social media to express their angst.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, Col. Aboagye called on the security officials at the Jubilee House to take their job seriously adding that not anyone who visits Ghana must be taken to the presidency.

“We have cheapened our politics to the extent that anybody who is a nobody comes to Ghana and they want to call on the President”.

“It does appear that they were given free access to different parts of that establishment in order to shoot their video, which is probably the worst part of any security breach. The assumption that these are innocent artistes coming to visit the President, is where the security breach starts from because the cameras could have all manner of chips embedded in them.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack persons who allowed the rapper to “desecrate” the Jubilee House with his “explicit lyrics”.

In a Facebook post, the North Tongu legislator wondered if the Jubilee House, which is the seat of government is no longer a security installation.

“All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately,” Mr. Ablakwa fumed.