A 25-year-old man has been shot dead by some military men at Hobor in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra region.

Reports say the deceased, Alfred Awuku, was shot after he attempted to take a rifle belonging to one of the officers.

Two other persons including the Wulomo of Kweku Pamfo also sustained an injury as a result of a dispute that broke out between the community members and the military officers who were protecting a parcel of land in the community.

There were indications that the military officers were protecting the parcel of land belonging to a developer.

An attempt by some members of the community to grade the land for onward development resulted in the altercation.

The Assemblyman for Hobor, Peter Adonu, speaking to Citi News about the development said six military officers ordered the workers on the land to stop work but Alfred Awuku protested and threatened to fight the solder before he was shot.